Tory Horton Avoids PUP List
Tory Horton suffered a season-ending shin injury in Week 9, but he carries no injury designation into his second season, and he was on the field for the Seahawks' first practice of training camp. With a penchant for making timely big plays, Horton scored touchdowns on five of his 13 receptions in 2025, reaching double-digit fantasy points in four of his eight games played. Unfortunately, across the remaining four games, he totaled only one catch for ten yards, making him an untrustworthy boom-or-bust play outside of best ball formats. Following Horton's injury, Seattle traded for Rashid Shaheed, and although the 27-year-old speedster caught only 15 passes across his nine regular season games, he showed up as a difference-making special teams player during the Seahawks' championship run, and with the team locking him up on a three-year, $51 million contract, there are expectations that he'll play a larger offensive role after a full training camp in Renton. The battle for outside reps opposite Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one to watch throughout camp, but by avoiding the physically unable to perform list, Horton is well positioned to grow into a more consistent fantasy contributor, and he is worth a look in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Gregg Bell
Source: Gregg Bell