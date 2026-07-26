Kayshon Boutte Makes the Play of the Day in Patriots Training Camp Opener
Kayshon Boutte was the subject of trade rumors throughout much of the offseason, but having reported for training camp and taking part as a full participant in the team's first public practice, he has reportedly made quick work of reminding everyone of his value to this offense. ESPN's Mike Reiss credited him with the play of the day, a diving 35-yard catch that had quarterback Drake Maye commenting, "It's nothing new. All year last year and the year before, he just keeps doing things right." Boutte's six touchdown catches in 2025 led all Patriots wide receivers and were second on the team behind tight end Hunter Henry. Still, with the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, he will need to continue maximizing his training camp reps, either to keep a meaningful role on this team or to garner enough attention to make him a buzz-worthy trade candidate.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss