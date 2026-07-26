Denny Hamlin Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory

Jul 26, 2026, 8:26 AM ET
Denny Hamlin has been close to winning the prestigious Brickyard 400 several times in the past, but he has yet to seal the deal at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 17 career attempts at this race, Hamlin has posted seven finishes of sixth or better, including a third-place run in last year's event. With this finally be the year for Hamlin to break through? There's no doubt that the No. 11 Toyota has been one of the fastest cars all season long, especially at intermediate tracks, and after posting the fifth-fastest 10-lap average in practice on Friday afternoon, it looks as though Hamlin has yet another fast race car to work with. He also qualified fifth for this weekend's race. When interviewed about the elusive Brickyard 400 win earlier this week, Hamlin stated, "I've got a couple shots at this left. I'm certainly willing to take a few more risks here." In a race that often comes down to strategy, taking a risk could be exactly how Denny gets his first Brickyard victory.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Speedway Digest