Jacoby Brissett Returning to Practice on Thursday
Jacoby Brissett will be present at Thursday's training camp practice, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Brissett stayed away from the entire offseason program while angling for a new contract. The 33-year-old has yet to agree with the team on a new deal, but the fact that he is returning to practice likely means that the two sides have made notable progress on a resolution. The full expectation is that something will get done in camp, with the Cardinals already telling Brissett that he will be their Week 1 starter. He had a career year in 2025 in his 10th year in the league in his first year with the Cardinals, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) in a pass-happy attack with positive game script every week. Brissett will open the year as the starter, but he could have a short leash in a new offense that should be more balanced under LaFleur. He should only be rostered as a low-end QB2 with limited upside in two-QB superflex formats.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban