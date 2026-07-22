Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten averaged only 3.7 yards per carry while seeing sporadic usage as a fourth-round rookie in 2025, but head coach Liam Coen believes big things are coming for him in year two. In a recent interview with Peter Schrager, Coen spoke of the improvements he's seen heading into year two, pointing to Tuten's 4.28-second 40 time and his ability to rack up yards when he gets a head of steam, putting a dot on the topic by saying, "We're definitely expecting Tuten to have a big year for us." The Jaguars signed veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, a player with whom Coen has familiarity from his time as offensive coordinator at Kentucky, and when Jacksonville holds its first training camp practice on July 29, both backs are expected to be in attendance and battling for their share of the 307 opportunities left vacated by the departure of Travis Etienne Jr.
Source: Peter Schrager
Source: Peter Schrager