Matisse Thybulle Signs a One-Year Deal With the Lakers
Matisse Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN, adding perimeter defense next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Thybulle averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in 16.0 minutes across 30 games with Portland last season while shooting 39.8 percent from deep. His fantasy case is narrow but specific: a two-time All-Defensive wing who ranks among the league's steals leaders and now spaces the floor at a respectable clip. Standard league managers can pass given the low scoring and modest minutes, but deep leaguers chasing steals and threes can stream him if the role holds. He appeared in just 45 games over his last two Portland seasons, though, a durability flag on top of a low-minute role behind a crowded Lakers wing group.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania