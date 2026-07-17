Brian Thomas Jr. is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
Brian Thomas Jr. entered 2025 as a consensus top-12 fantasy wideout. Unfortunately, Thomas Jr. put together a disappointing season, hauling 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns on 91 targets across 14 games. Entering 2026, Thomas Jr. has plenty of target competition in Jacksonville between wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter, as well as tight end Brenton Strange. However, Thomas Jr. is clearly the highest-upside pass-catcher on the Jaguars' roster. He also should be healthier this season than he was in 2025, at least to open the year. Thomas Jr. played through early-season shoulder and wrist issues in 2025 and then missed time with a high-ankle sprain late in the season. As the WR31 by current redraft ADP, Thomas Jr. has the potential to significantly outperform his draft-day price.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller