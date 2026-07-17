Tyler Shough Looks Like a Prime Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Tyler Shough took over as his team's starter under center in Week 9 of his rookie season. The 26-year-old held his own in his first taste of NFL action, completing 67.6% of his pass attempts for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 195 yards and three scores across 11 games (nine starts). From Week 9 through the end of the season, Shough ranked as the fantasy QB12 by measure of per-game scoring. Entering 2026, Shough is the unquestioned QB1 in New Orleans and has some new weapons at his disposal after the Saints added wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) in the 2026 draft and running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. If Shough can continue his development as a passer while also adding some extra fantasy juice with his legs, he could be a steal for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of QB21.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller