Shohei Ohtani Serving as DH After Having Knee Drained
Shohei Ohtani (knee) had his bothersome left knee drained earlier this week, but he will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff for the Dodgers for Friday's series opener in New York against Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole, according to MLB.com. The Dodgers are playing it safe with Ohtani on the mound and skipped his final start before the All-Star break as a precaution, but he will be good to go to continue DH-ing for L.A. to start the second half of the season. The Dodgers aren't very concerned, so fantasy managers shouldn't be either. Although Ohtani is hitting just .200 in 20 career at-bats against Cole, he does have a home run and three RBI against him. The four-time MVP is a must-start in all fantasy lineups when he's active in the Dodgers' starting lineup. The six-time All-Star enters the second half of the 2026 season with a cool .293/.403/.549 slash line with a .953 OPS, 22 home runs, 58 RBI, 65 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 88 games. The numbers aren't as gaudy as we've become accustomed to from Ohtani over the last few years, but he's still a must-start in fantasy.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com