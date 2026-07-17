Clay Holmes to Begin a Rehab Assignment on Saturday
Clay Holmes (leg) will start his minor-league rehab assignment on Saturday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, according to the team. Despite being out since mid-May due to a fractured fibula, Holmes is considered a significant trade deadline asset for a team that is expected to begin selling off pieces sooner rather than later. Holmes threw a live bullpen session on Tuesday during the All-Star break, and multiple teams are expected to scout his first rehab outing this weekend. The 33-year-old veteran holds a player option worth $12 million for next year and is also a candidate for an extension. In his first nine starts for the Mets in 2026, Holmes was great, going 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA (3.21 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 innings pitched. While Holmes' underlying metrics suggest he was fortunate to have the surface stats he did in the first half, he can still help fantasy managers in the second half with a return to full health, especially if he's pitching for a contender. He's only rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues at the moment, so fantasy managers with rotation needs should consider stashing him now.
Source: Brooklyn Cyclones
Source: Brooklyn Cyclones