Karson Milbrandt Remains High on Stash Rankings Despite July Blip
Karson Milbrandt hit a bump in the road at Triple-A Jacksonville, allowing nine earned runs over 3 2/3 innings pitched. It's simply a bump in the road, because Milbrandt has been very good in the minors over the rest of the season. In four total June starts for Jacksonville, Milbrandt allowed a total of five earned runs over 19 1/3 innings pitched. Between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, Milbrandt has recorded a 4-3 overall record with a 2.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 70 innings pitched with a whopping 90 strikeouts. The strikeout rate, compiled mainly at Pensacola, is elite and is very enticing for fantasy managers in search of starting pitchers. Milbrandt, the Marlins' No. 4 overall prospect, has four elite pitches, but his control needs work according to his scouting grades. With the quality strikeout rate and four top-notch pitches, Milbrandt has the looks of a successful fantasy option and should be in serious contention for a second-half promotion.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball