Bo Bichette Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Bo Bichette (ankle) is starting at third base and batting third for Thursday's series opener at Citizens Bank Park against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola, according to MLB.com. Bichette sat out the final series of the first half of the season last weekend and is now ready to roll to begin the second half after being bothered by ankle and leg soreness. The 28-year-old rebounded from a horrific start to the 2026 campaign in his first year in Queens, but he's still taking a disappointing .255/.300/.376 slash line with a .677 OPS, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 48 runs scored, and a stolen base into the second half after 380 first-half at-bats. However, Bichette went 10-for-34 (.294) with five RBI to begin the month of July, and his expected batting average of .285 and xwOBA of .330 (wOBA of .297) point to positive regression in the second half. The buy-low window is firmly open for Bichette in fantasy leagues. He's walking just 6.1% of the time, but he's also striking out only 17.7% of the time.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com