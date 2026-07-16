Gabriel Hughes to Kick Off Second Half for Rockies on Friday
Gabriel Hughes will start the first game of the second half of the season for the Rockies on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The 24-year-old former 10th overall pick in 2022 out of Gonzaga University has looked good so far in his first two major-league appearances (one start), allowing three earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out eight in nine innings pitched. In his first MLB start in a tough matchup against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, Hughes struck out seven and allowed three runs in six innings of work. The strong showing from the team's No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has earned him at least one more start to open the second half in Colorado's starting rotation. Fantasy managers looking for streamers should probably stay away from the young hurler against Cincy at hitter-friendly Coors Field. In the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with Triple-A Albuquerque before his call-up, Hughes had a 5.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 48:11 K:BB in 40 2/3 innings over nine outings (seven starts) for the Isotopes.
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding