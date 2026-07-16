Can Ceddanne Rafaela Continue His Momentum in the Second Half?
Ceddanne Rafaela earned his way to the All-Star game with a .281 batting average, eight homers, 12 stolen bases, and a .333 wOBA to go with his excellent defense. The 25-year-old has been much more selective this season and has hit .289 with six of those stolen bases over his 35 games since June 1. His contact metrics haven't been great over that span, but he has done a good job of piling up run production from the second spot in the lineup as Boston's batting order has come to life over the last few weeks. Rafaela is a solid source of speed and some potential power. He's been a streaky contributor throughout his time in the majors and has the potential to get hot in the second half and continue his emergence as a strong and versatile option on your fantasy roster.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller