Will Michael Busch Pick Things Up in the Second Half?
Michael Busch has looked good so far in July, going 11-for-38 (.289) with a home run, three doubles, three RBI, and six runs scored in 10 games played and 44 plate appearances. But after a breakout 2025 campaign in which he hit .261/.343/.523 with an .866 OPS, 34 home runs, and 90 RBI in 155 regular-season games, he has underwhelmed for fantasy managers in the first half of 2026. Busch went into this week's All-Star break with a .239/.368/.395 slash line, a .763 OPS, 11 home runs, 49 RBI, 40 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 95 games across 424 plate appearances. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter's expected batting average of .231 and xwOBA of .345 (wOBA of .342) don't give his fantasy managers much hope for a rebound in the second half. The good news is that Busch's strikeout rate sits at a career-low 22.2%, and he's walking at a career-high rate of 14.9%. However, his quality of contact is lacking, ranking in the 48th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 63rd percentile in barrel rate while sitting in just the 53rd percentile in expected slugging. Busch is still an asset in OBP leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn't suddenly expect a power outburst in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference