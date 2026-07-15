Joe Mack a Power Add for Two-Catcher Leagues?
Joe Mack hit the break at .245/.308/.419 with seven home runs, 24 runs, and 23 RBI in 155 at-bats. May was a slog, then he found something: a .294 average with five homers in June, followed by two more long balls in 23 July at-bats. Mack is sitting on nearly every Yahoo waiver wire, with a roster rate of just 3%. Mack has kept the primary catching job even with Liam Hicks back, who has mostly worked at first base or designated hitter. The power looks believable enough, backed by an 8.5% barrel rate and .410 expected slugging percentage. There is no speed here, and a 23.3% strikeout rate may keep the average from becoming much of a help. RotoBaller left Mack outside its July 15 top 100 and catcher rankings. Standard one-catcher leagues can wait. In two-catcher formats, though, seven homers and steady playing time make him a useful add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller