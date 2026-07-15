Jordan Romano Worth a Deep-League Saves Gamble?
Jordan Romano grabbed two saves in his first four appearances with the club, then nearly gave one away on July 10. He walked three, allowed a run, and left the bases loaded before Juan Mejia recorded the final out. Romano still came out of the first half as Colorado's listed closer, though the role is anything but settled. The saves are the attraction. Everything around them is difficult to stomach. Romano owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.14 WHIP with 10 walks in 11 2/3 innings overall, and Coors Field adds another layer of risk. RotoBaller lists him at 5% rostered and gives him as good a chance as anyone in the committee to receive the next opportunity. Romano is a deep-league gamble for managers desperate for saves, not a reliever to add for ratio help.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller