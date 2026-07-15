Owen Murphy Set to Make First Big-League Start on Saturday
Owen Murphy is slated to make his first major-league start this Saturday versus the Texas Rangers, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The Braves' No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett last weekend and appeared in two games out of the bullpen, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while walking none and striking out four. The 22-year-old former 20th overall pick in 2022 made 16 starts in the minors with Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus before his call-up, going 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 92:38 K:BB in 81 innings pitched. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder knows how to spin the ball and has displayed solid command and control of the baseball on the farm. Murphy is in his first season post-Tommy John surgery, so the Braves are probably going to be very cautious of his workload down the stretch. Murphy's start on Saturday could end up being a spot start to open the second half of the season, so fantasy managers in single-year leagues shouldn't spend much to land him on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman