With MLB Debut Nearing, Should Jaxon Wiggins be Stashed?
Jaxon Wiggins returned to the mound at Triple-A Iowa this past Friday, a welcome sight for a big league staff that could use some reinforcements. The right-hander is returning from a stint on the injured list due to elbow inflammation, and Friday's outing was his first appearance for Iowa since early April. The Cubs' top-ranked pitching prospect showed some rust Friday, walking three batters and throwing a wild pitch in only 2 2/3 innings of work, but was also able to strike out four batters with his fastball touching 98 mph. The Cubs have multiple starters on the injured list, so if Wiggins can increase his workload and look a bit sharper over his next couple of starts, the 6-foot-6 hurler could be in the big leagues sometime in August. With big strikeout potential, the 24-year-old quickly becomes a stash consideration who could prove to be a sneaky fantasy producer for the stretch run.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com