Walker Jenkins Heads Into Second Half on a Roll, is He a Must-Stash?
Walker Jenkins picked up where he left off after spending a month on the injured list with a sprained shoulder, going 16-for-51 (.314) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, and two steals in the 13 games since his return. The Twins' top prospect recorded a .277/.386/.440 slash line with three home runs, seven steals, and nearly as many walks (23) as strikeouts (26) in 38 games for St. Paul, earning a spot on the 2026 AL All-Star Futures team. In the Futures game, the left-handed hitter walked twice, scored a run, and was caught trying to steal third, putting a bow on a fine first half for the promising prospect. The former fifth-overall draft pick appears poised for an MLB debut, possibly shortly after the All-Star break, and with a strong all-around game that includes contact, power, and speed, the 21-year-old should be considered one of the top stash candidates in all leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com