Darius Acuff Jr. Leads All Scorers With 26 Points
Darius Acuff Jr. produced 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, 2-for-6 from three, and 4-for-6 at the line, adding five assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-83 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Nets. The former Razorback led all scorers and finally found his stroke after a 4-for-14 clunker in his previous outing. Emanuel Sharp backed him with 23 points, but nobody else on the roster kept pace in a 32-point rout. The one blemish: Acuff committed five turnovers, matching his assist total. Sacramento's veterans will lift some of that creation burden once the season starts, and if he trims the giveaways, the scoring volume makes him one of the more appealing rookies in this class.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA