Jordan McLaughlin Returns to Spurs on One-Year Deal
Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal to return to the team, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The 30-year-old appeared in 44 games for San Antonio last season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.7 rebounds in 6.4 minutes while shooting 42.5% from three-point range. McLaughlin gives the Spurs veteran point-guard insurance, but his fantasy value is thin behind De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. He would likely need multiple injuries ahead of him to see meaningful usage.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania