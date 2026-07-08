Chris Gotterup Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 12:53 AM ET
It was an electric final round at the John Deere Classic, as Chris Gotterup posted a 62 to win by a single shot. It was his third victory of the season, and it should invoke a great wave of momentum heading back to the Renaissance Club to defend his title from last year. Comparatively, the statistical breakdown between his most recent win and his Scottish Open victory in 2025 is very similar: annihilate the field off the tee and make a ton of putts. Those hoping his winning ways follow him across the pond should have one real concern. Mother Nature has a way of sorting things out from time to time, and Gotterup may not be the best option if things turn into a grindy affair. If there is any reliance on the short game outside of taking advantage of the three par-5s, Gotterup's 85th-ranked strokes gained around the green metrics may lower the ceiling too much for him to be worth DFS consideration. Check local weather reports before making the final call here.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour