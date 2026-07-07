Xavier Worthy May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Xavier Worthy saw his production stagnate in a disappointing 2025 campaign. Across 14 games, Worthy recorded 42 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown on 73 targets. Entering 2026, Worthy profiles as the Chiefs' WR2 behind only the highly unreliable Rashee Rice (knee), who is currently recovering from knee surgery and may be facing another league suspension. If Worthy takes a step forward in his age-23 season, he could emerge as the go-to weapon for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Worthy was unable to establish himself last season, when Rice missed nine games. Worthy has explosive speed, but he's averaged a highly underwhelming 1.25 yards per route run for his NFL career to this point. He certainly has upside, but Worthy may be overvalued as the 48th wide receiver off the board by current redraft ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller