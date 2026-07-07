Cedric Tillman Pushed Further Down the Depth Chart in 2026
Cedric Tillman in the middle of the 2024 season has left dynasty managers holding on and hoping that the flame can be rekindled. From Weeks 7-9 of his sophomore campaign, Tillman made 21 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns, but a devastating concussion ended his season shortly thereafter, and he has done little of note since. Playing in 13 games in 2025, he topped 30 receiving yards only three times and did not find the end zone after Week 2. With Jerry Jeudy leading all Browns wide receivers with 50 catches, and nobody else in the room reaching even 25 receptions, the team spent two top-40 picks on the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston could see immediate involvement alongside the team's leading receiver from a year ago, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., leaving Tillman in little more than a supporting role in what again projects to be a below-average offense. The fourth-year receiver falls outside RotoBaller's top 300 for 2026 redraft leagues and has dropped to WR99 in the latest dynasty rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller