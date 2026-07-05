Brandon Woodruff to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), who was pulled from his start on Saturday after just four innings because his velocity dipped against the Arizona Diamondbacks, will go back on the 15-day injured list with an inflamed labrum in his right shoulder, manager Pat Murphy told Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. Woodruff was on the IL with the same injury earlier this year and missed six weeks. The 33-year-old veteran is likely looking at a potential return to Milwaukee's starting rotation in early April in a best-case scenario. In a worst-case scenario, we won't see Woodruff again in 2026 due to ongoing shoulder issues and a drop in velocity. Remember, he missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from capsule surgery in his right shoulder, and he made only 12 starts last year. Woodruff hasn't been bad in his nine starts in 2026, posting a 2.98 ERA (3.20 FIP), 0.84 WHIP, and 47:10 K:BB in 45 1/3 frames, but durability issues have to have fantasy managers extremely concerned going forward.
Source: USA Today Sports - Bob Nightengale
Source: USA Today Sports - Bob Nightengale