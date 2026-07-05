Leo De Vries Nearing Triple-A Promotion?
Leo De Vries has continued to enjoy a hot streak at Double-A and turned in another strong showing on Saturday. Facing Double-A Frisco, De Vries went 2-for-5 with his 10th long ball of the season. Over his last 17 games with Midland, the No. 2-ranked prospect in baseball (per MLB.com) has posted a sharp .268/.373/.549 line with five of these home runs. However, prior to this noted stretch, the 19-year-old has posted a .278/.365/.378 line with just six doubles and five long balls over his first 54 games of the season. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor De Vries' production as he should be in the mix to join Triple-A shortly after the All-Star break. If he can carry this production into the top level, a late-season MLB debut could remain in play.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com