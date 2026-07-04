Jackson Chourio is Absent on Saturday
Jackson Chourio is out of the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This appears to be a routine rest day for Chourio, who hasn't been out of the lineup since June 3. The young slugger is slashing .292/.344/.583 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI over the last 30 days. His absence from the lineup isn't performance-based or injury-related, so fantasy managers should expect him back in the mix on Sunday. In the meantime, Jake Bauers will cover left field and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com