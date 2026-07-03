Payton Sandfort Waived by Thunder After Two-Way Stint
Payton Sandfort, according to Andrew Schlecht. Sandfort appeared in four NBA games for Oklahoma City last season, averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He spent most of his time with the Oklahoma City Blue, where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Sandfort has size and shooting touch, but this move carries little fantasy fallout. He was not in line for a steady Thunder role, and his next value will depend on finding another developmental spot.
Source: Andrew Schlecht
Source: Andrew Schlecht