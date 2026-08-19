OG Anunoby Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
OG Anunoby is already locked in on a title defense after the franchise's first championship since 1973. In an interview with Fadeaway World, Anunoby said winning another title is "everyone's goal" and framed his offseason around steady individual growth. He also brushed off Philadelphia's additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, saying loaded East rosters are nothing new. Anunoby's fantasy appeal comes from continuity. He returns to a locked-in starting role under Mike Brown after averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 67 games. That across-the-board production keeps him among the steadier wing options in fantasy.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops