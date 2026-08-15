Kyle Larson Will Start 30th at Richmond

Aug 15, 2026, 3:23 PM ET
Kyle Larson will have some work to do at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, as the two-time Cup Series Champion qualified back in 30th place for this weekend's Cook Out 400. Now, with that being said, it's not like Larson hasn't had to deal with this before. In fact, he started 30th in last year's Richmond race, and ended up finishing sixth when it was all said and done (even leading nine laps along the way). One of the biggest reasons why Larson qualified so poorly this weekend is because he had an early qualifying draw, which was a major disadvantage for those drivers. The No. 5 Chevrolet had some speed in it during practice, though, so that's a good sign for Larson fans. As far as DFS goes, he is a solid place-differential play at $9.7K on DraftKings. However, do you want to tie up all of that cap space for a driver that only has place-differential upside? That is a decision that daily fantasy players are going to have to make on Saturday night.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Hendrick Motorsports