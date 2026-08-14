Jordyn Tyson's Hamstring Injury Could Linger Into Regular Season
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is dealing with a right-hamstring issue and will miss time, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. Moore isn't giving a timetable for Tyson's return, but he did say "it could" potentially linger into Week 1 of the regular season. "We've just got to let these experts evaluate this, and then we'll put together a plan," Moore said. "Not going to jump to conclusions. I don't have a doctor in front of my name, so I'm not going to jump to put together a timeline on it." The former Arizona State wideout injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday after landing awkwardly following a catch. He was slow to get up to test his leg before jogging off the field and not returning. Moore said the injury isn't a result of his previous hamstring issues in college in 2025. Tyson's hamstring injury and the fact he's missing valuable time learning the offense certainly won't make him more attractive as a WR3/flex target in fantasy football drafts. If he's forced to miss time early in the season, the biggest beneficiary in the Saints' WR room will likely be Devaughn Vele.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell