Tony Pollard Makes an Impact in Preseason Opener Against Niners
Tony Pollard worked with the starting unit in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night in the 19-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers and made an impact on the ground, carrying the ball four times for 22 yards and the team's lone rushing score. The 29-year-old was not targeted in the passing game. Pollard had a 12-yard run on the team's first play from scrimmage, and his touchdown run came from five yards out. There have been reports this offseason that pass-catching back Tyjae Spears could have a bigger role in the backfield in new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme, but Pollard put his best foot forward in the preseason opener toward securing the RB1 role in Tennessee's backfield. Pollard quietly had his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 in his second year with the Titans, adding five touchdown runs and 33 receptions for 206 yards through the air in 17 starts. He's been flex-worthy for fantasy managers the last two years in a bad Titans offense, so if Tennessee can improve in 2026 under Daboll, Pollard could bring more RB3/flex value at the RB position.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com