Caleb Williams in "Complete Control" of Bears Offense
Caleb Williams was one of the team's best players through the opening days of summer practices, routinely making the type of highlight plays that defined his 2025 season. As practices began to stack, however, he hit a lull that head coach Ben Johnson has shouldered responsibility for, recently telling reporters, "Those first four practices I thought were really, really good, and then as the volume has continued to go up -- and it's my fault as much as anything, just because I think I've put in more this year on offense than I did a year ago by design." In recounting Williams' electric finish to one of the team's most recent practices, ESPN's Courtney Cronin points to evidence that the lull has been snapped, and Johnson would seem to agree, also saying of his 24-year-old quarterback, "He's taken complete control of what we're trying to do, and so we're on the right track." Williams is RotoBaller's QB8, but with one of the league's most dynamic surrounding casts, he is fully capable of cracking the top five after a QB6 finish in his second season.
Source: Courtney Cronin
Source: Courtney Cronin