Patrick Taylor Jr. Scores 49ers' Only Touchdown In Loss
Patrick Taylor Jr. had an unimpressive showing in Thursday's 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans but came out of it with a touchdown. Taylor was targeted twice in the game and had two receptions for 13 yards but finished with negative yardage on the ground, handling five carries and netting -5 rushing yards. Taylor's longest run of the game was the one-yard plunge into the end zone for the 49ers' only touchdown. With Christian McCaffrey (soreness) the undisputed RB1, the rest of San Francisco's running backs derive their fantasy value from their handcuff potential. Despite his touchdown against Tennessee, Taylor does not appear to be a challenger for that role. His next chance to show what he can do will come against the Chargers on August 20.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com