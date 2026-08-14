Jalen Brooks Leads Arizona Receivers In Preseason Win
Jalen Brooks led the team in targets, receptions, and yards in Thursday's preseason meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Brooks caught all six of his targets for 52 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals' 27-14 victory. Brooks was Arizona's leading receiver in last week's Hall of Fame Game, as well. In that game, Brooks needed just three catches to record his team-high 99 receiving yards. Given how crowded the Cardinals' receiving room is, he will have to do all that he can to maintain a spot on the roster. A seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft, Brooks has only seen action in 27 regular-season games. With Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Kendrick Bourne at the top of the depth chart, the chances of Brooks making an impact in fantasy are slim, but he is a name to watch as the preseason continues. Arizona's next matchup will be against the Dallas Cowboys on August 22.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com