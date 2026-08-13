Kaleb Johnson Gets Little Work in Preseason Opener
Kaleb Johnson handled just two carries for three yards in Thursday night's preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Johnson, a third-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, doesn't appear to have won over Pittsburgh's new coaching staff just yet, as he didn't enter the contest until late in the third quarter. Although he was listed as the team's RB3 on the updated depth chart released earlier this week, Johnson played behind veterans Travis Homer and Lew Nichols and was out-touched by rookie running back Eli Heidenreich in the second half. Johnson could see an uptick in opportunities as the preseason continues, but it's becoming increasingly unlikely that he will have a meaningful role in the offense this season behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. While he remains worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats, Johnson is off the fantasy radar for redraft purposes.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN