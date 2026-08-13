Chig Okonkwo Losing Redraft Value With the Commanders Signing Stefon Diggs
Chig Okonkwo to a three-year, $27 million deal this offseason, and up until the signing of Stefon Diggs on August 7, Okonkwo was gaining some serious steam in draft boards as he was geared up to be the Commanders' No. 2 pass-catching option. With Diggs now in the picture, Okonkwo's value takes a hit; however, he does still present some late-round fantasy appeal at the tight end position, as quarterback Jayden Daniels enters the 2026 season fully healthy and has supported other pass-catching tight ends like Zach Ertz in the past. In 2024, Ertz was the TE8 on the season with 91 targets, 654 yards, and seven touchdowns. While Okonkwo's production wasn't elite with the Titans, he played in all 17 games in his first four seasons with them and saw 70-plus targets in his final three years with them. RotoBaller ranks Okonkwo as the TE18, and he has some fantasy appeal if you miss out on some of the top-tier guys like Brock Bowers or Trey McBride.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller