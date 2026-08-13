Jerry Jones has No Regrets About Trading Micah Parsons

Aug 13, 2026, 10:33 PM ET
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he has no regrets about trading All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last year, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. Dallas used the 2027 first-rounder and their own second-rounder in 2026 to acquire defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets at the 2025 trade deadline. The Cowboys used the 2026 first-rounder to take pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 overall pick in April's draft. "Even though Micah's an outstanding talent [that] anybody would like to have, the bottom line is that I like what the result of the trade has ended up as I stand here today," Jones said Thursday. The move to trade Parsons also gave the Cowboys more salary cap space to sign safety Jalen Thompson and to trade for Rashan Gary. Dallas now has six players making $20 million or more per season. Parsons was on his way to a career year in his first season with the Packers, totaling 12.5 sacks in 14 games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus late in December. The 27-year-old isn't expected to make his 2026 debut until Week 6 this fall.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer