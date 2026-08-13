C.J. Stroud, Other Texans Starters Won't Play on Thursday
C.J. Stroud and other key offensive starters like running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks and wide receiver Nico Collins will not play in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, league sources told Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 AM. With Stroud sitting, Davis Mills and Graham Mertz will take the snaps under center. The Texans will be short-handed at the RB position with Jawhar Jordan (hip) and British Brooks (hand) also out with injuries, meaning Noah Whittington, Josh Pitsenberger, and Owen Wright should handle the backfield duties against the Bolts. The 24-year-old Stroud took another step back in 2025 in his third year in the NFL after an impressive rookie season. The former second overall pick from Ohio State completed a career-high 64.5% of his pass attempts last year, but he threw for a career-low 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 regular-season starts. Stroud will certainly be motivated to deliver if he wants the Texans to seriously consider giving him a long-term extension in the future. Fantasy managers should treat him as a low-end QB2 with bounce-back potential.
Source: Sports Talk 790 AM - Aaron Wilson
Source: Sports Talk 790 AM - Aaron Wilson