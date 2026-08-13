Jayden Daniels' Camp Asks LSU to Return Heisman Trophy Copy
Jayden Daniels' representatives have asked LSU to return its copy of the Heisman Trophy he won in 2023, according to Matt Moscona. The request is the latest development in Daniels' dispute with the school over sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett wearing No. 5. Moscona also reported that Daniels personally contacted LSU leadership before fall camp to voice his displeasure with the decision. ESPN previously obtained a cease-and-desist letter from Daniels' attorney asking LSU to stop using his name, image and likeness. Pickett was promised No. 5 during his recruitment, and former LSU coach Brian Kelly said he would not issue it last season without Daniels' approval. LSU's current policy allows a number tied to a retired jersey to remain in circulation at the head coach's discretion. Moscona reports LSU has no intention of returning its Heisman copy.
Source: Matt Moscona
Source: Matt Moscona