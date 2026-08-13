Caleb Williams to Sit Out of Preseason Opener
Caleb Williams, who will not play, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Johnson could very well rest Williams for the entire preseason as he heads into his third year as the team's starter in 2026. With the 24-year-old sitting this weekend, QBs Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, and Miller Moss should all see playing time against the Browns. In his second NFL season in 2025, Williams, the former first overall pick out of USC, took a step forward with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 17 starts after he took a league-high 68 sacks as a rookie. He also added 383 rushing yards and three rushing TDs to finish as a top-10 fantasy signal-caller. Even though Williams lost receiver DJ Moore to an offseason trade, the third-year QB has plenty of weapons to work with, and he has the overall athleticism to take another step forward in Johnson's system with potential to become a high-end QB1 sooner rather than later. RotoBaller has Williams ranked as the QB8 for 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin