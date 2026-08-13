DeVonta Smith Set to Miss Another Practice
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) looks set to miss another training camp practice on Thursday, but he was out early getting in some work on a side field, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Smith is missing his seventh straight practice due to a hamstring injury that is not considered serious. The Eagles are just playing it really safe with their new WR1 early in camp. Smith will almost certainly sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Going into his sixth season in the NFL with the Eagles, the 27-year-old will have the highest fantasy ceiling he's ever had now that he's not sharing targets with Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. Smith's slight 6-foot, 170-pound frame has always been worrisome from a durability standpoint, but he's stayed relatively healthy in his career to this point, and he's already produced three 1,000-yard seasons in five years. With more target volume in a new offense looking to put a disappointing season behind them, Smith has clear WR1 upside in fantasy football in 2026.
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro