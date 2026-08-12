Nico Collins Shining in Training Camp
Nico Collins has looked strong at training camp, according to Texans analyst John Harris. During the team's indoor practice on Tuesday, Collins made big play after big play. Collins is coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons and has averaged 14 half-PPR fantasy points per game since 2023. With players like Jayden Higgins emerging in his second season and Tank Dell returning from injury, volume may become more volatile. He will need to rely more on efficiency and touchdowns in 2026, which will hinge on quarterback C.J. Stroud's performance this season. When healthy and playing well, Collins is a sure-fire WR1 in fantasy, so fantasy managers should consider the sixth-year receiver this season.
Source: John Harris - Houston Texans
Source: John Harris - Houston Texans