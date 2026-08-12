Jacory Croskey-Merritt Entrenched as Commanders' RB1
Rachaad White's stock is up after an impressive joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, Bleeding Burgundy & Gold suggests that Jacory Croskey-Merritt is firmly entrenched as the RB1 right now because he is such a great fit in the team's new outside zone scheme. Croskey-Merritt has had some huge runs in the offense, and the Commanders are hoping that the second-year back takes a Year 2 leap in 2026. The 25-year-old has reportedly improved this offseason in the passing game, although White's pass-catching chops most likely will give him a leg up on third downs in his first year in D.C. The seventh-rounder last year out of the University of Arizona had 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries as the team's leading rusher a year ago, adding only nine catches for 68 yards. As long as he keeps improving, JCM is in line to be the Commanders' lead back while also seeing most of the goal-line work, making him the more attractive RB3/flex target in standard-scoring leagues over White.
Source: Bleeding Burgundy & Gold
Source: Bleeding Burgundy & Gold