Terrance Ferguson Stands Out in Joint Practice With Cowboys
Terrance Ferguson is gaining hype heading into the 2026 season, and that continued with a strong day in Tuesday's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed multiple passes to Ferguson, including a big gain on a deep crosser on what looked to be a busted coverage. Ferguson also shook defender Donovan Ezeiruaku in drop coverage on a wheel route for a big gain. The 23-year-old second-rounder from the University of Oregon last year had a big day, but it should be noted that star receiver Puka Nacua left early with a groin injury, which opened up additional targets. Still, Ferguson is a rising young TE who averaged 21 yards per catch on his 11 catches over 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. Even though L.A.'s TE room is crowded, Ferguson might have the most long-term upside of the group, and he should have an expanded role in an explosive Rams offense in Year 2. Target Ferguson as an upside TE2 in upcoming drafts.
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris