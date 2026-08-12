ACL Issues Behind Michael Penix Jr.?
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was told by a doctor that he has "an amazing ACL" and that he shouldn't "have any more knee problems for the rest of your career." It seems like a pretty optimistic statement for a player who has already torn his right ACL twice (in college) and who suffered a partial tear of his left ACL last year while playing for the Falcons. Penix has not been cleared for 11-on-11 team drills in training camp this summer, but after this glowing report on his left knee, that could change sooner rather than later. Still, the former first-rounder from the University of Washington has lost valuable time in the QB competition with Tua Tagovailoa. Head coach Kevin Stefanski refuses to name a starter for the start of the 2026 regular season, but it would be a big surprise if Tua wasn't the guy. Penix could get another opportunity under center as the starter in Atlanta in 2026, but it might take an injury or poor performance from Tagovailoa for it to happen.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter