Ladd McConkey's Bounce-Back Case Is Getting Stronger
Ladd McConkey had a weird second season. After 82 catches, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, he slipped to 66-789-6 in 2025 and never caught more than four passes in any of his final eight games. There is a pretty good reason to buy back in now. McConkey is full go after dealing with a hamstring strain during the offseason, and Mike McDaniel's offense looks like a much cleaner fit for him. The Chargers have been stressing quicker throws, motion and getting the ball into space, which should give McConkey chances to do what he does best. Justin Herbert has kept connecting with him in camp, including a long completion during Tuesday's one-on-one work. The room is not empty. Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris are both involved, and Los Angeles also has a deep tight end group with Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar. That makes a huge target jump tough to assume. But McConkey is healthy, the scheme suits him, and RotoBaller has him at WR17 in half-PPR. After last year's letdown, there is a pretty believable path back to WR2 production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller