Ben Johnson Wants Bears to Have the Highest-Scoring Offense

Aug 12, 2026, 1:17 PM ET
Not only does Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson want to bring a Lombardi Trophy to the Windy City, but he has higher aspirations for his offense in his second year with the team, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. "I want more than that. I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos. I know how many points per game they scored (37.9), and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts," Johnson said. "The moon is the Super Bowl, but we're shooting beyond that, for the stars. And I want these players to feel that each and every single day they come in." It's definitely what fantasy managers want to hear who have anyone in Chicago's offense rostered, including quarterback Caleb Williams
, running back D'Andre Swift
, receivers Luther Burden III
and Rome Odunze
, and tight end Colston Loveland
. The Bears ranked ninth in points per game (25.9) in 2025 in Johnson's first season, and although it could be a high bar to move up to No. 1 in 2026, the good news for fantasy purposes is that Johnson will continue to be one of the most aggressive offensive play-callers in the league.--Keith HernandezSource: The Atheltic - Dan Pompei