Keenan Allen a Late Round Player to Watch
Keenan Allen remains without a landing spot as he prepares for the 2026 season. The 34-year-old receiver has yet to say whether he's going to play or hang up the cleats, but options are available if he decides to give it another go in 2026. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, or the Indianapolis Colts are good fits for Allen, as they lack a veteran receiver on the outside. Allen has tallied over 700 yards in the last two seasons, despite being in his 12th and 13th seasons. While he may not be the player he once was, Allen could be a target monster if he finds the right home in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller